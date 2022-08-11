Williston’s winners

August 11, 2022

George and Clark come out on top in primary election

Two Williston women are poised to take on lead prosecutor roles in Vermont.

Sarah George defeated fellow Williston resident Ted Kenney in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the position of Chittenden County State’s Attorney. There will be no Republican challenger in November’s General Election, according to Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame.

Also Tuesday, Charity Clark won the Democratic nomination for Vermont Attorney General, defeating Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault in the primary. While perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige won the Republican nomination, it’s not yet clear whether he will mount a General Election challenge to Clark. Paige is also the Republican nominee for secretary of state, auditor and state treasurer.

As prosecutors, George and Clark’s paths are bound to cross professionally in addition to their Williston connection.

“I don’t know her that well, but I’ve always had a good relationship with her,” George said of Clark. “We are certainly friendly and I’m looking forward to figuring out what we can partner on and collaborate on.”

This was Williston’s first election since being split into two legislative districts for representation in the House of Representatives, and since the reworking of Chittenden County’s Senate districts. The unopposed campaigns of Erin Brady and Angela Arsenault for the two House seats in Williston’s larger district (Chittenden 2) were strongly supported by Democratic voters — they received about 1,700 and 1,400 votes, respectively. They will face Bruce Roy and Tony O’Rourke in the General Election. Roy and O’Rourke each earned enough write-in votes — 81 and 72, respectively — to qualify to be on the ballot as Republican candidates in November. Brady is a one-term incumbent, while longtime Rep. Jim McCullough has retired, ensuring at least one first-time candidate will be elected to represent Williston.

“This is the first time in about 10 years that we’ve had two Republicans running in that district,” said Dame. “With the growth in Williston, I think there are a lot of people who are new to Williston, and I think that creates a level playing field for Republican challengers.”

In Williston’s other legislative district (Chittenden 8), which is shared with a portion of South Burlington, Noah Hyman of South Burlington was unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will run unopposed in November, as Dame said no Republican candidate will mount a campaign.

George won 53 percent of the vote in Chittenden County to Kenney’s 33 percent, a margin of victory that she sees as affirmation of her sometimes-controversial efforts to promote restorative consequences to crimes and equity in the criminal justice system. In Williston, however, where Kenney is on the selectboard, the margin was razor close — a George win of 983-928.

“Our campaign won in every single district in this county. This, to me, is an incredibly resounding endorsement of the work we have been doing and the work that the community wants us to continue doing,” George said.

Kenney, who characterized his campaign as a better balance between criminal justice reform and punitive consequences that would stem the tide of increased crime in and around Burlington — and who was endorsed by several police and emergency first-responder unions — conceded Tuesday in a prepared statement.

“I want to congratulate Sarah George for her fine victory tonight and wish her well in her future work as State’s Attorney,” he said. “I especially want to thank my family, my friends and those who support my campaign. The level of my gratitude for their sacrifice, the dedication to our message and their effort cannot be expressed in words.”

With an uncontested path to a four-year term, George plans to continue researching and implementing reform-minded policies.

“I don’t have a list of things I’m hoping to accomplish,” she said. “(I) listen to the community and look at the data, both locally and nationally, as it becomes available and figure out ways that the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office can be better.”

One policy change George is already working on is designed to reduce the number of children taken out of parental custody. Currently, most “children in need of supervision” cases in the county stem from substance use, rather than physical abuse, she said.

“We are working to come up with a policy to make sure we are using evidence-based practices and only taking kids out of custody when absolutely necessary,” she said.

George has also advocated for “safe injection sites,” which allow people to use illegal drugs in a supervised environment as a way to prevent overdoses.

“I think Vermonters support the idea, so I am hopeful that it’s something that the Legislature will come together on and figure out a way to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s office on,” George said. “I’m hoping we will be able to find a way to do it … But it is going to take all of us.”

Clark, as Attorney General, would have a hand in making that happen.

“It is gratifying to see that voters really believed in the importance of meaningful experience and that my message resonated with voters,” Clark said in a post-election statement Wednesday. “I am also humbled to be the first woman nominated to be Vermont Attorney General by the Democratic Party. Yesterday at the polls I saw a lot of Vermonters voting with young children and it was motivating to remember that they deserve to see gender equality in political leadership.”

In the newly drawn Chittenden County Senate district that Williston is in, incumbent State Sens. Thomas Chittenden, Ginny Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale won the Democratic nominations for the three seats. Republicans did not field a candidate.