Williston’s Independence Day schedule of events

FRIDAY, JULY 2

4-7 p.m. Library Book Sale – **UPDATE – The Library Book Sale has been postponed due to weather.**

Location: Outside in front of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library

The library book sale will be scaled back this year from its normal scope. Book donations will not be accepted. “Save your books for 2022 when we expect to be back in the WCS gym for our usual two-day sale,” say the Library Trustees.

There will be jars on tables for people to make cash or check donations.

Patrons are asked to bring their own book bags.

7 p.m. Town Band Concert and Ice Cream Social – **UPDATE – Tonight’s concert has been rescheduled for tomorrow – Saturday, July 3rd at 7:00 P.M. See you tomorrow!

Location: The Village Green

This year’s Ice Cream Social is sponsored by Williston Federated Church. Enjoy ice cream outdoors and listen to the town band’s tunes.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Open House at the Old Schoolhouse

Location: The Stovepipe Corner Schoolhouse on the Village Green

The Williston Historical Society opens the 19th Century schoolhouse to visitors and shows a slideshow of historic Williston photographs that explain the building’s history.

The Historical Society will also be celebrating the upcoming publication of a Williston photographic history book. Preorders of the book, due for publishing in early August, will be available.

10 a.m. Independence Day Parade

Parade Route: Williston Road from Johnson’s Farm to Old Stage Road

NOTE: Williston Road will be closed to through traffic along the parade route from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Parade grand marshals are honoree Deb Beckett, Rick McGuire, Ken Morton and Doug Hulbert. Registration to participate in the parade is still being accepted at www. willistonrec.org. There will be no judging of parade entries this year. Viewing is available along both sides of Williston Road.

5 p.m. The Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Race

Location: Williston Community Park

On-site registration is available starting at 4 p.m., or preregister at www.willistonrec.org. The race is sponsored by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club. Registration fee is $25 for adults and $20 for kids 17 and under.

7:00 p.m. Town Band Concert and Ice Cream Social (Rescheduled from Friday, July 2)

Location: The Village Green

This year’s Ice Cream Social is sponsored by Williston Federated Church. Enjoy ice cream outdoors and listen to the town band’s tunes.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display

Location: Williston Community Park

The fireworks show will be based at Williston Community Park this year, moved from the traditional Allen Brook School location. The display will be set off on the north soccer fields. Parts of North Path will be closed during the day for setup and during the fireworks display, and yellow tape will close off parts of the park for safety.

Parking is available at Williston Central School. Seating for the display is available near the park entrance, in the fields behind the school and in the surrounding playgrounds.

FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE TO THE FIREWORKS: There will be a free shuttle service to the fireworks at Williston Community Park. Two SSTA buses will be running the shuttle starting at 8 p.m. The last trip to the fireworks will be at 9 p.m. The shuttle will be running after the fireworks until 10:30 p.m.

The Shuttle Route: Allen Brook School; Corner of Holland Lane and Stillwater Lane in Finney Crossing; Healthy Living; Shaw’s- (west side parking lot of the Shaw’s building); Williston Central School

Parade rules for spectators and parade participants

No throwing candy or objects from vehicles or floats. Walkers may hand items to spectators along the parade route. The goal is to keep spectators safe by not causing them to enter the roadway to retrieve items or not to be hit with unexpected objects thrown into the crowd.

Prohibited Items: waterguns, water balloons and other devices that propel water into spectators.

Adult supervision is required on all floats and open vehicles carrying children. Drivers of all vehicles/floats in the parade must have a valid driver’s license and be 21 years of age or older.

Participants may not sit on vehicle hoods/ trunks.

All parade participants must be wearing safety equipment for the means of transportation they are on. Example; bikes, scooters, skateboards, horses, etc. must have protective equipment on, including helmets.

Playing music is only allowed on the parade route during parade time. It is to be kept to a reasonable level. Sounds are not allowed to interfere with other floats or vehicles on the parade route.

Blowing of vehicle horns is strictly prohibited on the parade route. Sirens of emergency vehicles are permitted and are to be kept at a reasonable level and only used when not a disturbance to parade watchers.

If your entry includes animals, you are responsible for providing water and picking up after your animals.

Alcohol, drugs and smoking are not allowed to be consumed by parade participants – before or during the parade.

Police will be monitoring the parade and spectators to enforce no alcohol, drugs and smoking policy.

The Williston Recreation & Parks Department reserves the right to remove entries not obeying the rules.