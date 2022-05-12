Williston woman ‘seriously considering’ run for attorney general

May 12, 2022

Observer and VTDigger report

Charity Clark, a Williston resident and chair of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library Board of Trustees, stepped down Monday as Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s chief of staff — a few days after Donovan announced he will not seek re-election.

Clark now says she may run to replace him.

“I am very seriously considering running for attorney general and will announce my decision in the coming days,” she said Wednesday. “I have had a front row seat at the Attorney General’s Office these past seven and a half years. Every day, I wake up motivated to fight for Vermont and for Vermonters. I have done the work and I understand the needs of the office.”

Clark also posted a Tweet noting that she would be “Vermont’s first woman attorney general.”

Clark was hired as an assistant attorney general by former Attorney General Bill Sorrell in 2014. She has served as chief of staff under Donovan since 2018.

“Every day I have been inspired by the people of our state to bring about change for a better Vermont,” she said, “whether it be at the Consumer Assistance Program, our expungement clinics, advocating for reforms to consumer laws and data privacy policy at the Legislature, or providing strategic legal counsel to the office.”

A native of Vermont, Clark began her legal career in 2005 and, prior to entering law school, spent over four years working as a policy analyst in the Vermont Governor’s Office.

“Charity has served in the attorney general’s office with dedication and integrity,” Donovan said. “Her hard work has helped shape our office’s policy and legislative agenda. Her leadership of the Consumer Assistance Program has helped countless Vermonters facing hardships. I want to thank Charity for her service and commitment to Vermonters and the Office of Attorney General.”

After Donovan announced his resignation, Clark told VTDigger that she is “very motivated by the fact that there has never been a woman attorney general of Vermont.”

As of Monday, the only contender to officially jump into the race is Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.

“The important thing, in my view, is that, of the names that have been mentioned, I am clearly the most qualified,” Clark said. “I’ve worked in the attorney general’s office, this is my eighth year … To me, that’s the most important thing. And I do, of course, recognize that we have never had a woman attorney general.”