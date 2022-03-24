Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Williston teen takes ski racing title

March 24, 2022

Williston ski racer John Kerbaugh won the men’s giant slalom race last week at the U.S. Junior National Championships in Vail, Colo. Kerbaugh is a sophomore at Mt. Mansfield Academy in Stowe. He also placed 11th in the slalom. 

Mt. Mansfield Academy sent four athletes to the week-long competition for slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill races. It was the first time they could compete against national competition because of Covid cancellations over the past two seasons. The U.S. Junior Nationals feature the top 16- and 17-year-old ski racers from across the United States.

Related Articles

News
February 3, 2022

Essex woman makes masks her mission

Anne Miller, founder of projectN95.org, a clearinghouse for PPE, holds up a face shield at her home in Essex on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger By VTDigger The U.S. Center
Read More
September 2, 2021

Guest Column: Riding a New Wave of Interest in Community Space

BY ERIN BRADY AND ANGELA ARSENAULT There is a conversation bubbling in Williston about a collective wish. In recent months, Willistonians have been talking about a shared interest in creating a commun
Read More
News
July 29, 2021

ARPA funds begin to flow

Town anticipates $3 million BY JASON STARR Observer staff Typically, a town government would have to request—either through a town-wide vote for borrowing authority or through state and federal grant
Read More

Comment here