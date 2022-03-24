Williston teen takes ski racing title

March 24, 2022

Williston ski racer John Kerbaugh won the men’s giant slalom race last week at the U.S. Junior National Championships in Vail, Colo. Kerbaugh is a sophomore at Mt. Mansfield Academy in Stowe. He also placed 11th in the slalom.

Mt. Mansfield Academy sent four athletes to the week-long competition for slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill races. It was the first time they could compete against national competition because of Covid cancellations over the past two seasons. The U.S. Junior Nationals feature the top 16- and 17-year-old ski racers from across the United States.