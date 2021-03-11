Williston police arrest South Burlington officer

March 11, 2021

Cop charged with DUI

BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

Investigators don’t yet have a clear picture of what led a South Burlington police officer to sustain an injury at a home in Hinesburg and allegedly drive under the influence of alcohol Sunday.

But after responding to the residence on Texas Hill Road around 3 a.m. that morning, they believe they have enough evidence to charge Michael Goslin, 29, an officer in his third year with the South Burlington Police Department, with DUI.

Goslin, who was off duty at the time, refused a request by Williston Police to submit to a blood-alcohol test, according to a press release from Williston Sgt. Bart Chamberlain. He was arrested and taken to the Williston Police Department, and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on May 13.

Police were called to the residence after reports that Goslin drove a car while intoxicated, according to Chamberlain. Refusing a blood-alcohol test could lead to a more severe sentence if there is a conviction.

Goslin was placed on injury leave due to an injury sustained the night of the arrest, according to South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. Burke is awaiting the results of investigations by the Williston police and Vermont State Police to determine whether Goslin, who is a resident of Hinesburg, will be disciplined.

Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said he is unsure why Hinesburg police were not already on scene when Shepard arrived. An ambulance was on scene, Foley said.

“There was a lot going on that morning,” Foley said. “There was a lot of commotion … I’m not sure what the whole story is.”