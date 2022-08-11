Williston photographer publishes fair history book

August 11, 2022

In 2021, Williston photographer and former Champlain Valley Fair spokesman Stephen Mease approached current fair officials Tim Shea and Jeff Bartley about creating an Arcadia Images of America book to highlight the Champlain Valley Fair’s first century.

Mease spent countless hours researching, scanning, documenting, arranging and writing captions for over 200 historical images of the fair. The book — Images of America: “Champlain Valley Fair” — will be for sale at this year’s 100th fair, at local bookstores and online at www.arcadiapublishing.com.