Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Williston photographer publishes fair history book

August 11, 2022

In 2021, Williston photographer and former Champlain Valley Fair spokesman Stephen Mease approached current fair officials Tim Shea and Jeff Bartley about creating an Arcadia Images of America book to highlight the Champlain Valley Fair’s first century. 

Mease spent countless hours researching, scanning, documenting, arranging and writing captions for over 200 historical images of the fair. The book — Images of America: “Champlain Valley Fair” — will be for sale at this year’s 100th fair, at local bookstores and online at www.arcadiapublishing.com. 

Related Articles

News
April 15, 2021

Tapping out of Williston

Burlington Beer to move tap room to Flynn Ave. while production ramps up in Williston   BY JASON STARR  Observer staff  This will be the first and last summer for a full brewpub ex
Read More
January 20, 2022

State study could trigger townwide reassessment

Selectboard votes to appeal  By Jason Starr Observer staff The Williston Selectboard voted Tuesday to appeal the results of the town’s property valuation review completed in December by the Vermo
Read More
News
May 6, 2021

Guest Column: Notes from Town Hall

BY ERIK WELLS  Williston Town Manager Greetings Williston community. This is the first of an ongoing series of town manager columns that will appear in the Observer every other month to provide u
Read More

Comment here