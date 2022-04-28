Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Williston names energy coordinator, staffs up police and fire departments

April 28, 2022

The Town of Williston has hired from within to fill its new energy coordinator position.

Melinda Scott will move into the role from her current conservation planner position — staying within the town’s Department of Planning and Zoning. The selectboard created the position at the urging of local environmentalists as a way to implement the town’s Energy Plan that was added to the Town Plan in 2020. 

Scott, whose new title is Energy and Community Development Planner, will work with the newly formed Energy Committee. The town will begin a hiring process to fill her previous position of conservation planner, Town Manager Erik Wells said. Scott will cover both positions until a hire is made. She has worked in the planning department for the past seven years.

“I am confident her skills and experience as a planner will serve the town well as she fills this important new role for the community,” Wells wrote in a report this week to the selectboard.

Police and fire departments staff up

The Williston Police Department is adding two experienced officers to fill out its ranks and become fully staffed.

Wells announced the hiring of officers Bradley Miller and Brian Fox on Tuesday. Miller comes over from the Shelburne Police Department and Fox from the Hinesburg Police Department. Together, they bring 23 years of law enforcement experience, Wells said. 

The new officers will start in early May. 

Wells also announced that the nine new firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT) positions voters approved at Town Meeting Day have all been filled. They are Joel Domas, Trevor Garand-Tessier, Ryan Hill, Daniel Macaig, Randall Marshall, John Ouellette, Anthony Scaccia, Karson Swart and Joseph Valentine. 

The group will be training for several weeks and is expected to be ready to staff shifts in mid-June, bringing staffing from four to seven firefighter/EMTs per shift.

Related Articles

News
October 28, 2021

PAST TIMES

Barbara Sutton, pictured in her photo in the 1950 Edmunds High School (Burlington, VT) Yearbook.  Williston’s very own royalty: Barbara (Sutton) Arms, the 1954 Vermont State Poultry Queen By Eliz
Read More
A black and white portrait drawing of Martin Luther King, Jr. News
January 20, 2022

Community members reflect on MLK’s lessons, legacy

By Susan Cote Observer staff The Williston community marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022 with a virtual observance hosted by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and the Williston Racial Equity Part
Read More
News
August 5, 2021

Bridge closure worsens Industrial Ave. delays

The detour around the Marshall Avenue bridge, which is closed through November for replacement, is converging with an intersection improvement project at Industrial Avenue to create major traffic dela
Read More

Comment here