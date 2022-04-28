Williston names energy coordinator, staffs up police and fire departments

April 28, 2022

The Town of Williston has hired from within to fill its new energy coordinator position.

Melinda Scott will move into the role from her current conservation planner position — staying within the town’s Department of Planning and Zoning. The selectboard created the position at the urging of local environmentalists as a way to implement the town’s Energy Plan that was added to the Town Plan in 2020.

Scott, whose new title is Energy and Community Development Planner, will work with the newly formed Energy Committee. The town will begin a hiring process to fill her previous position of conservation planner, Town Manager Erik Wells said. Scott will cover both positions until a hire is made. She has worked in the planning department for the past seven years.

“I am confident her skills and experience as a planner will serve the town well as she fills this important new role for the community,” Wells wrote in a report this week to the selectboard.

Police and fire departments staff up

The Williston Police Department is adding two experienced officers to fill out its ranks and become fully staffed.

Wells announced the hiring of officers Bradley Miller and Brian Fox on Tuesday. Miller comes over from the Shelburne Police Department and Fox from the Hinesburg Police Department. Together, they bring 23 years of law enforcement experience, Wells said.

The new officers will start in early May.

Wells also announced that the nine new firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT) positions voters approved at Town Meeting Day have all been filled. They are Joel Domas, Trevor Garand-Tessier, Ryan Hill, Daniel Macaig, Randall Marshall, John Ouellette, Anthony Scaccia, Karson Swart and Joseph Valentine.

The group will be training for several weeks and is expected to be ready to staff shifts in mid-June, bringing staffing from four to seven firefighter/EMTs per shift.