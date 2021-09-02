Williston location of The Edge to close

September 2, 2021

The Edge Sports and Fitness facilty in Williston has been sold to a developer, who will purportedly change its use. OBSERVER PHOTO BY RICK COTE

BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

The chief executive officer of The Edge Sports and Fitness told members last Tuesday that the Edge’s Williston location will be shutting down on Sept. 30. The news was first reported in the Burlington Free Press.

CEO Michael Feitelberg shared the letter he sent to members announcing the closure with the Observer, but declined to comment further about the decision. The Edge has three other locations — two in South Burlington and one in Essex. Feitelberg said Williston memberships will be honored at the other Edge locations.

The Williston facility, at 115 Wellness Drive in one of Williston’s industrial zoning districts, has an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and physical therapy services.

In his letter to members, Feitelberg said the “building has been sold to a developer who will be changing its use.”

The Edge owns the underlying land, as well as the building. No permit applications to change the use of the building have been filed with the town.

“Nobody has been able to tell me anything about the new owner and no permits have been filed on it,” said Matt Boulanger, Williston Planning and Zoning Director. “The rumor mill is strong and the facts are few and far between on this one.”

While Feitelberg did not elaborate on the sale, he did share reasons for the decision to close the facility. “The largest (reason) is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote to members. “The impact to our Williston location has been disproportionate in comparison to the other sites making the operations unsustainable.”

He said the closure will consolidate and improve The Edge’s services and offerings at its South Burlington and Essex locations. “The Edge is moving ahead at full speed with the clear goal of creating the best facilities, programs and teams we have ever had,” Feitelberg wrote.

[This story has been updated to identify the correct owner of the land on which the Edge’s Williston facility sits.]