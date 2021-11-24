Williston Observer

Williston holiday decorating contest renewed

November 24, 2021

The Williston Recreation and Parks Department will renew its Holiday Decorating Contest for a second year, with homeowners and business owners encouraged to register their outdoor lighting and holiday displays for drive-by viewing and online judging by members of the community. 

Winners will receive prizes donated by contest sponsors Healthy Living Market, the Williston Coffee Shop, Adams Farm Market, Shaw’s and Vermont Meat & Seafood. There are three residential categories — traditional/refined, fun/festive and multi-family housing — and one general business category. The displays will be judged on originality, color, creativity and curb appeal. 

Homeowners and business owners can register their displays by the Dec. 5 deadline for free at www.willistonrec.org or by calling the Parks and Rec Department at (802) 876-1160. Judging will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17-22 and winners in each category will be announced Dec. 30. 

Addresses of the homes in the contest will be publicized so community members can view the displays and vote. Last year’s winners were located at 152 Maple St. (traditional/refined), 55 Southfield Drive (fun/festive), 311 Maple St. (multi-family) and 238 Fay Lane (business). Last year’s winners can register again this year for viewing, but will not be eligible to win again. 

