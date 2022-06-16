Williston hard-baller named Player of the Year

June 16, 2022

Tanner Wolpert of Williston was awarded the highest individual honor in Vermont high school baseball this spring as well as the highest student achievement at Rice Memorial High School.

Wolpert was named the Vermont Baseball Player of the Year for the 2022 season. The award is presented annually by Gatorade to recognize not only athletic excellence, but also academic achievement and character on and off the field.

Wolpert is a senior at Rice Memorial School and the first Rice player to win the award. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-2 pitcher and first baseman had a 1.57 earned run average and batted .500 with six home runs for Rice. He has signed to play baseball on scholarship at George Washington University this fall.

Wolpert has volunteered for Spectrum Youth and Family Services and has coached a youth basketball camp, while maintaining an A average in class.

Wolpert was also awarded Rice’s highest student honor: “Mr. Rice.” This award is given to a student who exemplifies academic excellence, service and faith as voted on by the faculty and staff.

During graduation, Rice Principal Lisa Lorenz described Wolpert as “compassionate, mature, athletic, faith filled, intelligent and humble. He is curious, motivated and loves to learn.”