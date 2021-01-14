Williston fire department names deputy fire chief

January 14, 2021

Timothy Gerry was promoted last week to deputy Williston fire chief. Gerry has been a member of the Williston Fire Department since 2000.

In addition to his training as a firefighter, Gerry is also a licensed Emergency Medical Technician and has helped the department design and purchase fire trucks and ambulances. He went from a volunteer to a staff firefighter in Williston in 2006 and later became a captain, overseeing daily operations and staff training.

He has been involved in the fire service since he was a young boy, growing up watching his father work as a lieutenant in the Kittery Fire Department in Maine.

Gerry lives in Williston with his wife Jessy. They have five children.

“In this new position as deputy chief, I look forward to drawing on my 20 years of experience working with our talented members to make Williston Fire a great place to serve our community,” Gerry said.