Williston Fire awarded for pediatric emergency care

October 8, 2020

Department promotes kitchen safety for Fire Prevention Week

The Williston Fire Department was awarded the “EMS for Children Award” on Friday from the State of Vermont EMS office. The award recognizes agencies committed to improving pediatric emergency care.

Williston Fire carries all required and recommended equipment for emergency care of children, including pediatric restraint devices for transports, and participates in training and skills verification for pediatric-specific situations.

The department is the first in the state to adopt the “Handtevy System of Care,” a new innovation in the treatment of pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hulbert resigned recently after 35 years with the department. Hulbert’s resignation comes shortly after fire chief Ken Morton retired. Aaron Collette has been sworn in to replace Morton. The department is planning a recognition event for Hulbert’s service.

Also, this week the department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for its annual Fire Prevention Week. The theme this year is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Williston Fire is sharing tips for safe cooking and the prevention of kitchen fires.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, according to the NFPA. Roughly half of reported home fires start in the kitchen.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” Lorraine Carli of the NFPA said in a press release. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

Kitchen safety tips from the Williston Fire Department include:

• Never leave cooking food unattended.

• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

• If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

• Be alert when cooking. Avoid taking medicine, drugs or consuming alcohol while cooking.

• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot foods or drinks are prepared or carried.

Contact the Williston Fire Department at 878-5622 or pnadeau@willistonfire.com for more about Williston’s Fire Prevention Week activities. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.