Williston Community Theatre premiers

June 30, 2022

From left to right: Abby Lord, Colleen Christman, Mary-Kate Clark, Justin Bouvier, Sean Reeks and Gloria Kamencik form the ensemble that performed “Tales and Things,” the first production of the Williston Community Theatre. The musical play was staged June 23-25 as part of the First: Earth series at Isham Family Farm. PHOTO BY LESLEY MURRAY

By Erin Zubarik

Special to the Observer

The Williston Community Theatre has successfully completed its first season. After a year of organizing, and many months of rehearsing, a team of local thespians performed the show “Tales and Things” at Isham Family Farm last weekend.

In the fall of 2021, Isham Farm co-owner Helen Weston decided that she wanted to start a community theater in Williston. Weston has always been involved with the arts, and she wanted to create a local theater group to bring the town closer together.

“The thing about community theater is you reach out to people, and you hang out with them, but you are not discussing ‘are we going to put in a new traffic light, new sidewalks, or are we going to develop this land.’ We come together from all walks of life and we do something fun.”

Weston was determined to start the theater group, but she knew she needed help, so she reached out to Justin Bouvier, an assistant principal and theater director at Mt. Abraham Union Middle and High School. While Bouvier was keeping score for a field hockey game, Weston approached him and said: “I want to talk to you about starting a theater company in Williston … Well, I’m going to do it, but I want you on board.”

The Isham Family Farm hosts the Williston Community Theatre in rehearsals of “Tales and Things,” a musical that encourages people to explore their identity and be comfortable with who they truly are. Photos by Erin Zubarik

After the field hockey game, Weston and Bouvier began to plan more seriously. They chose a show, scavenged for props and found a cast. After casual auditions, the cast began rehearsals in January.

Last weekend, the group’s hard work paid off. Prior to the shows, there was a gala event with drinks, live jazz and a talk with the playwright Douglas Anderson. There was also a children’s gala featuring face-painting and balloons.

The performances debuted in the Isham Farm’s 200-year-old barn, a setting that blends theater and Vermont perfectly. The building’s high ceilings and dynamic lighting accentuate the acting of the performers.

The show featured a monster named Thing that no longer wants to be a villain. Thing goes through short stories trying to find a place where they belong. The show was perfect for children — the characters and stories akin to fairytales. However, some of the dialogue was directed toward an older audience.

Actor Sean Reeks reflected on his experience with the Williston Community Theatre. He recently moved to Vermont from Hawaii and said his involvement with the theater company felt like fate.

“One of my goals, after we got settled, was to get back into community theater, and then we just happened to move in next door to Helen Weston. And so for me, it felt like this was all meant to be.”

Reeks’ story indicates that this theater company has already helped Williston residents form a community, which means that the initial mission — to create stronger ties between locals — has already been fulfilled. The company hopes to continue to grow, and Weston informed the audience that the Williston Community Theatre will return next year in the early summer.