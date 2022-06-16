Williston Observer

Williston Central School celebrates the Class of 2022

June 16, 2022

Gabriella Serafini (left) and Miranda Stewart give the address on behalf of the class of 2022 at the Williston Central School graduation ceremonies on Thursday evening.

Williston Central School principal Jacqueline Parks welcomes students, friends and family to the class of 2022 graduation ceremonies on Thursday evening.
Liz Demas announces her retirement after 34 years of teaching at the school.
Steven Gauthier receives congratulations from Williston Schools’ Lead Principal, Greg Marino.
Alexis O’Hara receives congratulations from Williston Schools’ Lead Principal, Greg Marino.
Christ Yodishembo receives congratulations from Williston Schools’ Lead Principal, Greg Marino.

