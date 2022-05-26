Williston author publishes history of Champlain Valley Fair

May 26, 2022

Writer and photographer Stephen Mease of Williston has published “Champlain Valley Fair,” a history of the fair in Essex Junction that dates back to 1923.

The book, published by Arcadia Publishing, traces nearly a century of history of the event, from its early years to its current incarnation as the state’s largest annual event and “the ten best days of summer.”

Mease was the Champlain Valley Exposition’s first communications director from 2004-2008 and last year updated and redesigned the exposition’s on-site history exhibit.