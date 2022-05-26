Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Williston author publishes history of Champlain Valley Fair

May 26, 2022

Writer and photographer Stephen Mease of Williston has published “Champlain Valley Fair,” a history of the fair in Essex Junction that dates back to 1923.

The book, published by Arcadia Publishing, traces nearly a century of history of the event, from its early years to its current incarnation as the state’s largest annual event and “the ten best days of summer.”

Mease was the Champlain Valley Exposition’s first communications director from 2004-2008 and last year updated and redesigned the exposition’s on-site history exhibit.

Related Articles

News
February 10, 2022

How I met my other

Love stories from the Williston community A shared passion By Erin Brady We met in an elevator. Perhaps not surprisingly given our passion for politics and public service, that elevator was in a U.S.
Read More
News
May 12, 2022

Books that bring summer camp fun and friendships alive

 “Away” by Emil Sher is an “endearing picture book with an empowering message of bravery (that) will surely resonate with little ones nervous about their own burgeoning independence,” according t
Read More
News
October 8, 2020

Williston Fire awarded for pediatric emergency care

Department promotes kitchen safety for Fire Prevention Week The Williston Fire Department was awarded the “EMS for Children Award” on Friday from the State of Vermont EMS
Read More

Comment here