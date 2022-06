June 9, 2022

Troop tribute

In preparation for Memorial Day and to honor United States veterans, members of Williston Scout BSA Troop 692 plant flags on the graves of veterans at the four Williston cemeteries.

At the end of the outing, scouts gather around the grave of a young Boy Scout who died in 1931 and observe a moment of silence to reflect on those who died in the line of duty and who paved the way for scouting in Williston.

Town’s war memorial site of event

A Memorial Day observance, organized by the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond and the town, incorporated music along with reflection and recognition of those who have served the country. Several newly inscribed bricks honoring veterans were installed in the patio of the town’s war memorial this May and dedicated during the ceremony.

Debbie Ingram offers an invocation for those gathered at the Williston Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 30.

Town Manager Erik Wells addresses the gathering.

Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond treasurer Phil Stevens dedicates the newly installed patio bricks honoring individual veterans. The Rotary coordinated the ordering of the engraved bricks, which were installed by the town’s Public Works department prior to the Memorial Day observance.