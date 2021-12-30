Warm hearts, warm feet

December 30, 2021

The seventh annual Socks for Seniors drive sponsored by the Williston Observer has been a great success again this year. Over 820 pairs of socks were collected and are being distributed to 10 Vermont nursing homes during the holiday season. Additional socks are being donated to COTS.

We are glad to continue this Williston Observer tradition begun by Marianne and Paul Apfelbaum. Our deepest thanks go to our big-hearted readers for donating so many warm, soft socks. We also want to thank the Champlain Valley Roadrunners Club for their donations and member Jim McMillan for his help with delivering socks to recipient organizations. The Williston Coffee Shop and Williston Optometry generously hosted drop-off locations.