Walk-in vaccine clinics upcoming at CVU

August 12, 2021

August 13, September 3 and September 24

The Vermont Department of Health is hosting walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics at schools throughout the state in August and September; there is one planned at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg this Friday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional vaccine clinics at CVU are scheduled for Sept. 3 and Sept. 24. No appointment is necessary.

Visit www.healthvermont.gov/ myvaccine for more information.

School-based vaccination clinics will be available throughout the state into the fall.

“As the school year approaches, we want as many eligible Vermont students as possible to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “That’s why we’re setting up more schoolbased vaccine clinics for students and their families. These clinics are open, not only to our students, but to anyone who needs to get their shot.”

