Voters say ‘yes’ across the board

March 4, 2021

Town, school budgets pass; incumbents returned to boards

Voters approved all questions presented to them Tuesday at Town Meeting Day.

A total of 1,313 people voted in Williston out of roughly 8,500 registered voters. A majority of ballots were cast by mail — about 800, according to Williston Town Clerk Sarah Mason. Approximately 500 voters cast ballots at the polls at the Vermont National Guard Armory next to Town Hall on an especially cold day.

An $11.5 million town budget for the upcoming fiscal year was passed by a tally of 994 to 292. The budget will decrease town spending by about $100,000 compared to the current fiscal year.

Williston voters also contributed to the passage of the Champlain Valley School District budget of $85.2 million. When combined with vote tallies throughout the district — including Charlotte, Shelburne, St. George and Hinesburg — the budget passed by a tally of 3,701 to 1,446.

School district voters also approved the use of $2 million in reserve funds to reduce the property tax impact of $2.8 million in year-over-year increased spending. District administrators estimate school property taxes will decrease slightly next fiscal year.

Williston voters returned school board members Josilyn Adams and Brendan McMahon to the board for new three-year terms. Both incumbents ran unopposed. They also returned Terry Macaig and Gordon St. Hilaire to the selectboard, Macaig for a two-year term and St. Hilaire for a three-year term. Both incumbents ran unopposed. Macaig will enter his 20th year on the board, while St. Hilaire begins his second term.

In a contested election for a five-year term on the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Kathleen Deluca beat out Steve Shepard by a tally of 854 to 238.

Results of a Champlain Water District infrastructure bond of $1.1 million were not available by press time. Williston voters approved the request 1,056 to 204. The water district was awaiting results from Jericho on Wednesday morning before confirming a district-wide tally.

— Jason Starr