Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Village schoolhouse set for new round of renovations

March 18, 2021

Williston’s Historical and Architectural Advisory Committee is seeking grants to fund the maintenance and repair of the Stovepipe Corner Schoolhouse.

The schoolhouse is located next to the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston Village. According to the project summary, written by Department of Public Works Director Bruce Hoar, work is needed on both the interior and exterior of the building, including new siding and upgrades to the adjacent outhouse. The Department of Public Works is collaborating with the Williston Historical Society to seek grants to fund the project, which is estimated to cost $72,800.

The Stovepipe Corner Schoolhouse was originally built north of Mountain View Road. It served as one of Williston’s one-room schoolhouses from 1850 to the 1920s when Williston made the switch from one-room schoolhouses to a graded school system.

In 1988, funds were raised by the Williston Historical Society to restore and relocate the schoolhouse to the village. Since the restoration in the 1980s, minor projects have been done on the schoolhouse, including exterior painting, maintenance of the landscape and some other small repairs. Though the integrity of the building is still good, according to Hoar, long-term maintenance and repairs are needed to preserve this historic schoolhouse.

On July 4 in 2019, the historical society opened the schoolhouse to visitors, setting it up with artifacts and pictorial displays to show visitors how the schoolhouse would have functioned in its day.

“We are hoping to have further events at the schoolhouse and will continue restoration,” Historical Society president Brenda Perkins said.

— Eva Benway

Related Articles

News
December 28, 2020

Socks for Seniors nets nearly 1,000 pairs for donation

The Williston Observer’s annual Socks for Seniors drive netted a grand total of 972 pairs of socks donated by community members — a record haul for the sixth annual event. The socks were collected at
Read More
News
September 24, 2020

Quick guide to voting with your mailed ballot

Williston residents will be receiving general election ballots in the mail from the Vermont Secretary of State in the coming days and weeks. If you don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 9, call the Williston
Read More
News
August 20, 2020

Board approves Old Stage Rd. detour for Industrial Ave. project

Now that the northern section of Route 2A connecting Williston and Essex has been widened and a center turning lane added, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is planning a similar project for the ce
Read More

Comment here