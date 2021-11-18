Williston Observer

Veterans Day observance revived

November 18, 2021

Williston Town Manager Erik Wells (at podium) speaks at the November 11 Veterans Day observance in Williston. PHOTO BY RICK COTE

A Veterans Day observance was held early last Thursday morning in Williston’s Veterans Park for the first time in several years. Organized by the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond, the event was kicked off by Rotary president Lesley Murray. Speakers included selectboard chair Terry Macaig; town manager Erik Wells; Williston Federated Church pastor Paul Eyer; and veteran Armand Fournier, who organized the event. Charlie Magill, also a veteran, delivered a roll call of Williston veterans living and deceased who are honored in the park.

