Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Veterans Day observance planned

November 10, 2021
Williston War Memorial surrounded by flags

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Day observance this Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to celebrate Williston veterans, living and deceased. The ceremony will be held at Williston Veterans Park, located between Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex in Williston Village. All are welcome. 

The Rotary Club is also facilitating the sale of bricks for the war memorial, which was first dedicated in 1994. The area in front of the memorial is paved with bricks, some bearing the names of local veterans.  

People interested in purchasing a brick to honor a veteran can choose from two styles for installation at the park. To order a brick, email the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club at rotaryclubofwillistonvt@gmail.com.

Related Articles

News
November 10, 2020

School board reconsiders CVU police officer ‘I’m the one that will keep this school safe’

By Jason Starr Observer staff After one year having an armed Shelburne Police officer serving in the role of “school resource officer” at Champlain Valley Union High School, students, administrators a
Read More
News
December 12, 2020

Williston artist creates virtual holiday experience

Christmas tradition continues despite pandemic BY SUSAN COTE, Observer staff Williston resident and artist Victoria Fraser has performed Christmas stories for live audiences for 39 years. Over time, s
Read More
March 11, 2021

Taking aim at a restaurant recovery

BY SUSAN COTE  Observer staff  This past year has been tough for the owners and employees of Williston’s restaurants. Roughly two-thirds of the town’s 29-some eateries are independent or par
Read More

Comment here