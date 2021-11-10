Veterans Day observance planned

November 10, 2021

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Day observance this Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to celebrate Williston veterans, living and deceased. The ceremony will be held at Williston Veterans Park, located between Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex in Williston Village. All are welcome.

The Rotary Club is also facilitating the sale of bricks for the war memorial, which was first dedicated in 1994. The area in front of the memorial is paved with bricks, some bearing the names of local veterans.

People interested in purchasing a brick to honor a veteran can choose from two styles for installation at the park. To order a brick, email the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club at rotaryclubofwillistonvt@gmail.com.