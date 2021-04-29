Vermont Stage plans two outdoor Williston productions

April 29, 2021

Like so many arts organizations across the state, Vermont Stage has been in hibernation since last March, waiting until it can produce shows again. With Gov. Phil Scott’s summer reopen plans in place, the nonprofit theatre company is preparing outdoor performances in two rural Williston locations this summer.

In late July, Vermont Stage is producing a play called “Popcorn Falls,” a farce written by James Hindman. The play will run from July 28 through Aug. 8 at the Isham Family Farm on Oak Hill Road. Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper will speak about forest management before the opening night performance.

Then, in late August, Vermont Stage is producing a romantic comedy called “Maytag Virgin” written by Audrey Cefaly. The play will run from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5 on land in Williston owned by Vermont Stage Board Chair Ashley Mikell. The land is known as “Blue Heron Pond.”

“After this year being shut down, I didn’t want to wait until we could get back inside to begin producing again,” said Vermont Stage Artistic Director Cristina Alicea. “Wide-open fields of land with picturesque views are a unique feature in Vermont. They are a part of what makes our home feel special. Why not treat this difficult time as an opportunity to showcase Vermont’s natural beauty by using it as a scenic backdrop for our work?

“I’m looking forward to enjoying a summer filled with fun live performances outside with friends I haven’t seen in a long time.”

For more information, visit www.vermontstage.org.