Vermont Stage brings outdoor theater to Isham Farm

August 11, 2022

The Isham Family Farm in Williston will host Vermont Stage’s production of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ for a two-week run this month. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play at the Isham Family Farm in Williston this month as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series.

“Women in Jeopardy!” by Wendy MacLeod will be performed four times a week through Aug. 21. The play has been described as a mash-up of a police procedural and “Real Housewives,” with more heart.

“I’ve been trying to figure out how to describe this play because it is a lot of great things. It’s a murder mystery, it’s a play that celebrates friendship, and it’s also a wild farce,” Artistic Director Cristina Alicea said. “At this point, I’ve been telling people that, if “Sherlock Holmes” had a baby with “Thelma and Louise” and “The First Wives Club” it would be this play.’ It is the kind of show you attend with your best friends, maybe drink some wine, and have a laugh.”

“Women in Jeopardy!” runs outdoors for two weeks from Aug. 10-21 at Isham Family Farm. There are Wednesday and Saturday evening shows at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a picnic to the shows.

The show stars Chloe Fidler, Abby Paige, Laura Wolfsen, Quinn Rol, Stacia Richard and Matthew Anthony. Visit www.vermontstage.org or call (802) 862-1497 for ticket information.

