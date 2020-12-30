UVM Health Network hires Home Health & Hospice president

December 30, 2020

UVM Health Network has named Adrianne Johnson Ross the next president and CEO of its Home Health & Hospice division. She replaces Judy Peterson, who is retiring in January after eight years leading the organization.

Ross comes to Vermont from Minnesota, where she has for the past year served as interim chief executive officer/executive director for Pheno Health Technologies. There she was responsible for a $370 million multi-clinic operations budget and led a team of 250 staff.

“For decades and throughout this pandemic, home health and hospice professionals have played a crucial role in the delivery of essential care,” Ross said. “I believe home health is central to the future of health care delivery and will continue to expand and reach more families, ensuring patients will remain as comfortable as possible while receiving care.”

Ross, a native of Orlando, Fla., has a master of science in Health Administration (MHA) from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor of science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

She was appointed to her new role after an extensive nationwide search.

“Adrianne brings an innovative mindset to help us think about our services and care delivery to our community,” said Tara Pacy, chair of Home Health & Hospice’s board of directors and member of the executive search committee. “I am excited about her energy and passion for our organization.”

Home Health & Hospice, which joined The UVM Health Network in 2018, is the sole home health agency in the bi-state network. It collaborates with affiliate partners such as UVM Medical Center to deliver patient- and family-centered care wherever patients call home — whether that is the family home or an assisted living facility.