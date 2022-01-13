Unsworth acquires Edge building

January 13, 2022

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The former Edge Sports and Fitness building in Williston has sold to Unsworth Properties for $5.1 million.

The 58,000-square-foot building near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and South Brownell Road is listed with VT Commercial for lease as a flexible warehouse/industrial space. The listing touts the building’s 30-foot-high ceilings and easy access for trucks.

“It will not be a health club in the future,” James Unsworth of Unsworth Properties said.

The company, based in Burlington, bought the building and 6-acre parcel under the name Nautilus LLC. The LLC was incorporated in September and the sale was finalized in December.

The Unsworth family has a history with the Edge. Unsworth said his grandfather, Ray Unsworth, founded the fitness center that eventually evolved into the Edge. Unsworth’s father, Stephen, still owns part of the business.

“When they decided to close this location, we were just kind of the obvious buyers,” James said. “We are real estate investors. This was a good opportunity to own some more industrial space in a really great area for those sorts of uses, and we’re excited to get a company in there to occupy the space.”

In the fall of 2020, Unsworth bought the industrial properties along Avenue D and Miller Lane in Williston in a $28 million transaction. Since then, Beta Technologies and iSun have moved in.

The Edge still operates two locations in South Burlington and one in Essex. CEO Michael Feitelberg told members in September about the decision to close the Williston location, citing a need to consolidate operations due to the pandemic. The Williston Edge had two pools, a fitness center and physical therapy services.

South Burlington resident Monica Farrington used to frequent the therapy pool in Williston with a group of regulars. She remains mostly satisfied with her membership, but laments the longer drive and reduced hours of the Essex pool — as well as some quirks about the layout of the facility temperature fluctuations of the water.

“I would take Williston back in a heartbeat if I could,” she said.