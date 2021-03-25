Two people injured in apartment fire

March 25, 2021

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT

Two people were hospitalized Friday after a fire in their apartment on Holland Lane in Williston.

The fire was the result of unattended cooking, the Williston Fire Department reported. The victims suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to UVM Medical Center. Their conditions were considered non-life-threatening, the fire department said.

Firefighters saw smoke coming out of the first floor of a three-story apartment building when they arrieved around 4 p.m. Residents had attempted to extinguish the fire with a portable fire extinguisher. Eight Williston firefighters responded, and were assisted on the scene by Williston Police, Essex Rescue and the Essex Town Fire Department.

The Williston Fire Department reminded residents in a press release to only use fire extinguishers on small fires, such as fires in a trash can or microwave oven.

“As a fire grows, it creates dangerous byproducts such as smoke, which can quickly overcome people and pets, even after just a few breaths,” the press release stated. “It is often safer to evacuate your residence and call 911 from the safety of your yard or a neighbor’s home … Remember to never go back into your apartment if there is a fire.”