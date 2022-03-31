Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Town wins CLA appeal

March 31, 2022
Brick town hall of Williston Vermont

The Town of Williston has staved off a reassessment of property values after winning an appeal of its common level of appraisal to the Vermont Department of Taxes.

In a March 4 redetermination notice, the state offered a common level of appraisal (CLA) of just over 85 percent. Anything below 85 percent would trigger a townwide reassessment of private property to bring assessed values closer to market values. The state calculates municipal CLAs annually to determine the ratio between the market value of properties and the value they are assessed at for taxes.

With the rise in real estate prices over the past two years, many Vermont towns are facing reassessments. Williston won’t be able to put one off for long, according to town assessor Bill Hinman.

“This is in effect kicking the can down the road a little bit, but considering we just finished a reappraisal in 2016, I think it would have been a little premature to try to get something done in the next year or two. This gives us another two or possibly three years to implement a reappraisal,” Hinman said.

— Jason Starr

Related Articles

News
October 14, 2021

Farmsteads furnish fantastic fall photos

Read More
News
June 25, 2020

The virtues of virtual reality

By Khomanani Clemmons CVU senior With the COVID-19 virus, our lives have seemingly moved to a virtual reality, plugged into computers, limited to the traveling space of our own backyards. What if we c
Read More
News
December 30, 2020

Sterling Students Contribute

Students in Williston Central School’s Sterling House have been giving back to their community in a COVID-friendly way this December.  Students participated in the Sterling Chore Challenge, compl
Read More

Comment here