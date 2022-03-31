Town wins CLA appeal

March 31, 2022

The Town of Williston has staved off a reassessment of property values after winning an appeal of its common level of appraisal to the Vermont Department of Taxes.

In a March 4 redetermination notice, the state offered a common level of appraisal (CLA) of just over 85 percent. Anything below 85 percent would trigger a townwide reassessment of private property to bring assessed values closer to market values. The state calculates municipal CLAs annually to determine the ratio between the market value of properties and the value they are assessed at for taxes.

With the rise in real estate prices over the past two years, many Vermont towns are facing reassessments. Williston won’t be able to put one off for long, according to town assessor Bill Hinman.

“This is in effect kicking the can down the road a little bit, but considering we just finished a reappraisal in 2016, I think it would have been a little premature to try to get something done in the next year or two. This gives us another two or possibly three years to implement a reappraisal,” Hinman said.

— Jason Starr