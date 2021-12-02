Town energy committee takes shape

December 2, 2021

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The Williston Selectboard has taken its first step toward implementing the town’s energy plan with the recent creation of a Williston Energy Committee.

The board appointed four residents to the committee Nov. 16 and is looking to fill up to three more seats. The committee has yet to hold its first meeting. It will report to the town’s Planning Commission.

The establishment of an energy committee is among the first tasks in a comprehensive energy plan created by a selectboard-appointed task force in 2019. The board approved the plan last fall and incorporated it as a chapter into the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The energy plan lays out pathways for the town to reduce fossil fuel use and increase renewable energy generation in line with Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan, which has set a goal of sourcing 90 percent of the state’s energy needs from renewable sources by 2050.

The four energy committee members appointed in November are Kevin Batson, a retired GlobalFoundries engineer and former planning commission member; Kevin Thorley, a member of Sustainable Williston; Reed Parker, a member of the citizen task force that wrote the energy plan; and Samantha Lash, a Shelburne native who moved to Williston this year and has worked with the Nature Conservancy and the Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network.

The energy plan directs the town to hire a full-time energy coordinator to guide the work of the committee and drive the implementation of the plan. Discussion of creating the new position will be on the selectboard’s agenda in December.

“An energy committee will be nice, helpful and useful, but it’s not enough,” resident Deborah Miuccio said at an October meeting when the board created the committee. “We need a funded energy coordinator position with expertise and the power to put the energy plan into action.”

The founding mission of the committee is to “advise the planning commission concerning energy policy for land use and taking an active lead in delivering community engagement and education regarding energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for residents and businesses,” according to the committee charges approved by the selectboard.

The selectboard will retain authority over energy policy and the town manager over energy-related staffing or consultant decisions, the charge states.

“I’m certainly in favor of getting the energy committee off the ground and running as soon as possible,” selectboard member Greta D’Agostino said. “I just want to reiterate that I do support an energy coordinator for our town as well. I think that is an integral piece of the energy plan.”

Lash said an energy coordinator will help the town find grant opportunities as state and federal governments invest in climate solutions.

Parker said that working toward implementing the energy plan will make Williston “an example to our region, our state and the whole country as a community that is looking to change the way in which it addresses energy problems and the climate crisis.”