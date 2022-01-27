Williston Observer

Town clerk taking early ballot requests

January 27, 2022

Town Meeting Day ballots are now available by contacting Williston Town Clerk Sarah Mason at 878-5121 or by email at smason@willistonvt.org. An early ballot request form in the Town Clerk section of the town website (www.town.williston.vt.us) or at the State of Vermont’s “my voter” site (www.mvp.vermont.gov) can also be used to request a mail-in ballot. Ballots can also be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office inside Town Hall.

Early ballots can be dropped into the dropbox behind Town Hall or mailed back to the Town Clerk’s office. Early ballots must be returned before Town Meeting Day, March 1. Ballots returned on March 1 must be brought to the polls at the National Guard Armory at 7846 Williston Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

The polls will be open at that time for in-person voting for those who do not vote early. 

Like last year, pandemic restrictions have prompted the selectboard to conduct the annual meeting — typically held in the Williston Central School auditorium on the Monday before Town Meeting Day election — remotely. A video-conference link will be made available to residents to participate in the meeting, which will include an explanation of the town and school budgets that are up for voter approval.

