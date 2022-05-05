Tim Trevithick named Hinesburg co-principal

Williston Observer

May 5, 2022

Tim Trevithick will return to the Champlain Valley School District in July, starting as co-principal of Hinesburg Community School. Trevithick, who previously worked as a student assistance program counselor at Champlain Valley Union High School, will oversee Hinesburg School’s grade 5-8 section. 

He will work with Suzan Locke, co-principal for the pre-K-4 grades.

Trevithick follows John Pontius, who is retiring at the end of this school year. 

“(Trevithick is) an enthusiastic, compassionate and hardworking educator who understands the needs of students,” Locke said. “Tim will be an excellent addition to the HCS community. These qualities, combined with his collaborative approach will ensure that Hinesburg students continue to receive a high-quality education in the years to come.”

Most recently, Trevithick was an assistant principal at Enosburg Falls High School. He also has experience as a health educator and student assistance counselor at Rice Memorial High School.

“Through the years I have visited HCS for a multitude of events both personally and professionally,” said Trevithick. “With every visit to the school, I feel a sense of being at home. To me, this feeling is a testament of the community’s care and investment. It is both solid and enduring. 

“I feel grateful for the opportunity to work with creative and dedicated educators as we partner with families and community members to help our kids thrive.”

