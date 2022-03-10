‘That view is just priceless’

March 10, 2022

The Glaser property — 97 acres at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Old Stage Road — is being considered as a site for about 100 new homes. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Property owner pitches ‘Specific Plan’ zoning to expedite housing construction

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

It’s never been tried for a residential development proposal in Williston before.

Jack and Kate Glaser, owners of 97 acres at the intersection of Mountain View and Old Stage roads, are preparing a “Specific Plan” application to the Planning and Zoning Department that would green-light up to 100 new homes. Guided by their consultant, former Williston Planning and Zoning Director Ken Belliveau, the Glasers have held informal discussions with the Planning Commission and Conservation Commission over the past three months about the benefits and downsides of attempting the Specific Plan approach.

A Specific Plan allows a developer to create site-specific building standards that may not comply with the town’s land use regulations. It also allows a development to bypass the town’s growth management process that slows the pace of housing construction to no more than 20 new homes a year. In return, the developer is required to provide a “substantial benefit to the town,” according to the Williston Unified Development Bylaw, which could take the form of conserving open space, providing affordable housing or building a rec path.

A successful Specific Plan process would take nearly a year to approve; it requires the Planning Commission to appoint a special advisory committee to create the site-specific rules, hold public hearings on the rules, vote to recommend it for approval to the Selectboard. If the Selectboard approves the plan, the developer can then move on to Development Review Board hearings for building permits.

But first, the Planning Commission is tasked with determining whether the development will provide a “substantial benefit.” At the March 1 Planning Commission meeting, Belliveau pressed members for an affirmative, if informal, ‘yes’ to that question.

“It’s an elaborate process to go through a Specific Plan and we would want it to be worthwhile,” Belliveau said.

He proposed that the preservation of about 50 acres on the north side of the property, fronting Mountain View Road, should qualify as a substantial public benefit. Homes would be built on about 50 acres at the south of the property, fronting Old Stage Road — excluding some wetlands on the property’s western edge.

The red marker shows the location of the Glaser property under consideration for a housing development.

Planning Commission member Chapin Kaynor said many of the housing developments that have gone through traditional Development Review Board permitting and growth management have conserved a similar amount of land.

“There is a strong desire to keep it open. I just don’t know if that qualifies as a substantial benefit,” Kaynor said.

“Obviously they can apply for a Specific Plan, but I can’t say ‘yes, I’m likely to follow (through) with that process’ with the amount of information we have now,” he added. “If you want a foreshadowing, I can’t give you one.”

Planning Commission chair Meghan Cope encouraged the Glasers to proceed with the Specific Plan application. As of Tuesday, no application had been submitted, but Planning Director Matt Boulanger, who worked under Belliveau as a senior planner until Belliveau’s 2018 retirement, said “I do expect we will see an application in the coming months.”

“I’m really motivated to save as much open space on this property as possible for the town,” said Cope. “I feel like that view is just priceless.”

Landowner Jack Glaser, a 40-year resident of Williston, assured planners that he similarly values the open space on the property.

“This is really a prime spot to do responsible development,” he said, adding that construction of homes would be clustered rather than sprawled. “We believe in keeping as much of the wildlife and land in conservation as we can.”

Glaser has also assured his neighbors to the south, Tina and Mike Mauss, the owners of Windswept Farm, that they will be able to continue their horse boarding and riding school. For two decades, the Glasers have let the Mausses use 20 acres of the property as horse pasture and allowed them to hay the fields to feed the horses. The pasture is essential to the business’ operation. But it’s also in the proposed building envelope of the property.

Windswept Farm uses 20 acres of the Glaser property as horse pasture and would need to retain that under any

development proposal in order to continue operating. OBSERVER PHOTO BY JASON STARR

Windswept Farm could find other sources of hay, Tina Mauss said, “but the 20 acres that the horses are on, we would not be able to stay in business without that land.”

The Mausses and Glasers have met about how to keep the horse pasture if the property is developed.

“We are very much interested in seeing the operation of Windswept Farm continue,” Glaser said. “And we have been in discussion with the Mausses about that.”

The neighbors have a long history of maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship.

“Our relationship with the Glasers has been very positive in the past and I’m assuming it’s going to work out,” Mike Mauss said. “We agree in concept but we haven’t come up with anything concrete yet.”

It’s unclear whether preserving the horse pasture could qualify as a “substantial benefit to the town” in the Specific Plan process. The Mausses believe that’s exactly what their horse farm and riding school has provided to the community.

Horses at Windswept Farm on Old Stage Road in Williston, October 2021. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO BY RICK COTE

“It’s been a resource for the town because it’s a safe place for kids to come after school and then they communicate with each other and the horses and it’s a growth experience for them, and it turns them into really strong young people,” Mike Mauss said.

“It’s not just kids,” Tina Mauss added. “We have a huge community of people here that, this is what they do. It’s their therapy, it’s their exercise. It’s their lives. We feel really strongly that what we do is a huge community resource.”

When the Specific Plan application comes in, the Planning Commission’s first order of business will be to make a determination on whether the proposal presents a public benefit. An affirmative determination will allow the application to proceed through the myriad next steps.

Cope, the commission chair, noted that there has been significant public opposition to development proposals on this parcel in the past, and she expects that will come out during the Specific Plan hearings.

“Residents of Williston are extremely tired of development in general and construction in particular,” she said.