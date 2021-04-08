Williston Observer

Ten candidates vie for selectboard seat

April 8, 2021

BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

Ten residents have applied to fill an open seat on the Williston Selectboard. The seat was vacated in February by Joy Limoge with one year remaining on her term. The seat will be up for election at Town Meeting Day next March.

On Tuesday, the board created a subcommittee of board chairman Terry Macaig and board member Jeff Fehrs to develop criteria to evaluate the candidates and whittle the field down to an unspecified smaller number to interview. Town Manager Erik Wells is accepting public input on the evaluation criteria by email at ewells@willistonvt.org or by phone at 802-876-1168.

The board plans to interview finalists during an upcoming meeting and appoint a new member by majority vote by early May.

“We have 10 good applications. It won’t be easy. There will be nine disappointed people,” Fehrs said.

The 10 candidates filled out a questionnaire by the April 2 deadline to officially apply.

The questionnaire asked: “What motivates you to apply for the position?” and “What skill sets and personal characteristics would you highlight that would be useful on the board?”

Among the applicants are two current members of the Development Review Board and the daughter of a former selectboard member.

“There was a lot of interest,” Wells said.

Candidates for open selectboard seat

(The seat will be filled by board appointment)

Ryan Allen

Brian Curtis

Greta D’Agostino

Johnny Gonzalez

Joyce Goodrich

Steve Lambrecht

Jacob Mount

Scott Rieley

Marcia Urie

Shari Westman

