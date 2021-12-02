Taking a snapshot of trail traffic

December 2, 2021

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Over a three-week period in early fall, every trail-user and their dog (if present) entering three Williston natural areas was photographed by an unseen motion-sensing camera, their images sent back to the town offices as part of an effort to measure trail traffic.

Town staff downloaded the photos and counted the number of people captured; the cameras were mounted about 2 feet above the ground so as to get shots only from the waist down.

Sucker Brook Hollow Country Park, located off Route 2A, is the most popular of the three parks studied, with daily usage averaging 51 people over a five-day stretch in mid-September and peaking at 80 people on Sunday, Sept. 19. The daily dog count averaged 15 and peaked at 34.

Five Tree Hill Country Park, located off Sunset Hill Road, saw daily usage at about 21 people (and 8 dogs) over five days, peaking at 36 people (and 10 dogs) on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The data will inform the Williston Planning Department’s trail maintainance priorities.

A motion-sensing camera mounted near the ground at the entrance to three of Williston’s natural areas in

early fall captured photos of trail-users to help the town measure use of its country parks.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WILLISTON PLANNING DEPARTMENT

“I thought it would be valuable to get a rough estimate of usage across the country parks and trails,” Williston Conservation Planner Melinda Scott said. “It’s a way to gauge which areas are getting the most use … and guide our allocation of resources. The areas that get the most heavy usage should be of high priority to maintain and fix.”

The town maintains seven country parks. In addition to the three studied, there are the Oak View Hill Trails, Mud Pond Conservation Area, the Allen Brook Nature Trail and the Catamount Community Forest. When hiking season resumes in 2022, Scott plans to continue to count users, with the exception of Catamount, which tallies usage through ticket sales.

The third area studied this fall was Mud Pond Country Park — the only one of the town’s trail systems — other than Catamount — where bikes are allowed. There, bike use out-paced pedestrian and dog use with a five-day average of nine bikers, compared to an average of five walkers and five dogs over the same period. Bike use peaked on a Sunday with 14. Pedestrian and dog use peaked on a Saturday with 9 walkers and 7 dogs.

Use of Sucker Brook and Five Tree Hill was about as expected, but use of Mud Pond Country Park fell below expectations, Scott said, noting that the data could have been skewed by inclement weather during the three weeks studied.

Overall, the country park trail system is handling the user load well, Scott said.

“What causes the most damage is when people go out after rain,” she said. “Allowing the trails a couple days to recover after rain storms … would go a long way toward enhancing the sustainability of our trail system.”