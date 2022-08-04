Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Summer scenes from the park

August 4, 2022

Williston’s Village Community Park hosts a wide range of outdoor activities.

Soccer on a summer evening at Williston’s Village Community Park
Sand Volleyball at Williston’s Community Village Park 2022
Ultimate Frisbee at Williston’s Community Village Park 2022
A Grey Catbird takes a rest along the WIlliston Community Bike Path on a summer evening
The blackberries are starting to ripen along the WIlliston Community Bike Path on a summer evening.
Observer Photos by Al Frey

