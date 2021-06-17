Williston Observer

Students brew awareness of teen mental health

June 17, 2021
The students of CVBrew brought a business into reality this spring as a fundraiser for Project Hoeppner.

This spring, students in Champlain Valley Union High School’s Principles of Business class started a business called CVBrew to raise money for Project Hoeppner. 

Tasked with creating and pursuing a business idea, the students, after much deliberation, decided to develop a maple-brew cold coffee product. They chose to work collaboratively as a class, instead of individually or in small groups, and made their business a reality through persistence and community support. 

Shelburne Sugarworks provided a location to sell CVBrew’s homemade coffee three weekends in a row. In addition, the business set up shop at various CVU sporting events. Russell Kramer at Hacienda La Manita donated time and coffee, and Project Hoeppner donated t-shirts. 

Project Hoeppner is a nonprofit started by CVU parents Joe and Sue Hoeppner who’s mission is to “increase awareness around the catastrophe that is teen suicide.” 

A total of $1,500 was raised for the organization. 

Not only did Project Hoeppner’s mission align with the students’ values, they also liked the idea that it is a local organization started by CVU community members. 

From making the coffee, to labeling cups, to marketing on social media, to logistics, to selling the coffee — every member of the class had a role in the success of the business. They met many obstacles along the way, but they were able to work through and learn from them. 

The students of CVBrew are: Shahin Ardesh, Holden Bachelder, Jack Biggins, Riley Clos, Zach Doane, Hiwot Eshete, Shane Gorman, Hayden Hilgerdt, Braedon Jones, Rae Kanarick, Henry Kramer and Nolan Shea. They were supported by their teacher, Tamie-Jo Dickinson. 

