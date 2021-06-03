Williston Observer

Student artwork from a pandemic year

June 3, 2021

In the Williston Observer’s annual Kids Take-Over issue, Williston Central School student portraits capture the look and feel of a challenging school year.

Steven Gauthier, grade 7
Sierra Kenney, grade 5
Elizabeth Ponce, grade 7
Vanessa Worth, grade 8
Sophia Zheng, grade 8
Georgia Milks, grade 7
Claire Kim, grade 8

