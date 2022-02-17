StrollRunner’s path takes unexpected turn

February 17, 2022

CEO’s newborn changes course of Williston company

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Heather Hayes’ first daughter inspired the StrollRunner 14 years ago. Now, her second daughter will get to ride in it.

Hayes — a Williston runner, mother and mortgage lender by day — hit on the idea for a hands-free attachment to a stroller when her now teenager was a toddler. But it wasn’t until 2017 that she got serious about prototyping and bringing a product to market.

With her daughter well beyond stroller age, she figured she was building a product for other running enthusiasts with young children. As fate would have it, she is now, again, one of those runners. Hayes gave birth to a daughter six weeks ago.

“This summer I’ll be out running around Williston with it, with my daughter,” she said. “That wasn’t the original plan. I made it for other people, but now I’ll get to use it myself.”

After four years of prototyping and manufacturing, Hayes assembled an initial production run of StrollRunners last summer and launched the www.strollrunner.com website to sell them. But she has stepped away from marketing the product on her maternity leave. She plans to relaunch a redesigned website and revive her marketing efforts later this year.

As a new mom, she will embody the target market.

“Our plan was to go full speed ahead, but things change and the universe gave me a little person to put in the stroller,” she said. “Having her will give me a greater understanding of the people that I’m trying to reach … Fourteen years ago was a long time ago, so having a fresh perspective on it will be helpful.”

An early adopter tests out the StrollRunner, manufactured by Williston’s Heather Hayes.

StrollRunner’s first sale was an unexpected one. According to Hayes, an amputee who is not able to wear a prosthetic was the company’s first customer. He uses it so he can stroll with his child while using crutches.

“That is a phenomenal use we hadn’t thought of,” said Hayes. “It’s not just for running. People are finding all different types of ways to just have a higher quality of life with their child.”

The StrollRunner is designed to free the hands to allow a normal running gait while using a stroller, as opposed to holding hands to the stroller bar in front. It’s a problem Hayes has been passionate about solving.

“It drives me crazy to see people running with strollers when I know how your body mechanics are supposed to work,” she said. “Try to walk around without swinging your arms. It’s that same concept. You need to be able to have that core freedom.”

The StrollRunner attaches a stroller at the waist for hands-free running and walking.

Priced at $199, the StrollRunner is an accessory to any three-wheel stroller. It has a belt attachment to the stroller bars and a piece that dampens the swivel of the front wheel to make the stroller steerable using body lean. Hayes received a patent on the design in December.

“It kind of works like a bicycle,” she said. “Where you look is where you are going to go. There is a little bit of a learning curve when you first start to use it.”

Her original prototyping was done with the help of Williston car restoration engineer Scott Roth. She tested the initial prototypes on the Village Community Park path using a stuffed bear in the stroller.

She looks forward to running the path again this spring, this time with a finalized product and her baby along for the ride.