By Jackie Whittier, Grade 8
Strength for change
June 2, 2022
Related Articles
November 10, 2020
Democrats hold rep seats
Williston sees record voter turnout By Jason Starr Observer staff A record number Williston voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election — 83 percent early by mail and 17 percent in person at the poRead More
December 12, 2020
‘A pivotal moment’ for Vermont Tech, state colleges
Report recommends merging Williston college with state universities BY JASON STARR, Observer Staff Despite steady enrollment growth and expanded programs, the Williston campus of Vermont Technical ColRead More
November 1, 2020
House candidates speak
Three-way contest for two seats to be decided Tuesday Three candidates are vying for two seats representing Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives. The Observer asked each of them — DemocraRead More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.