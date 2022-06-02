Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Strength for change

June 2, 2022

By Jackie Whittier, Grade 8

Related Articles

News
November 10, 2020

Democrats hold rep seats

Williston sees record voter turnout By Jason Starr Observer staff A record number Williston voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election — 83 percent early by mail and 17 percent in person at the po
Read More
News
December 12, 2020

‘A pivotal moment’ for Vermont Tech, state colleges

Report recommends merging Williston college with state universities BY JASON STARR, Observer Staff Despite steady enrollment growth and expanded programs, the Williston campus of Vermont Technical Col
Read More
News
November 1, 2020

House candidates speak

Three-way contest for two seats to be decided Tuesday Three candidates are vying for two seats representing Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives. The Observer asked each of them — Democra
Read More

Comment here