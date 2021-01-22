Stern Center chooses new leader

January 22, 2021

Laurie Quinn will become the Stern Center for Language and Learning’s second president, board chairman Jon Pizzagalli announced last week. Quinn comes to the organization from Champlain College, where she was interim president and senior vice president. She replaces the Stern Center’s founder, Blanche Podhajski.

Based in Williston, the Stern Center provides educational resources for children and adults and professional learning programs for educators across the country.

“I am thrilled to be entrusted to lead and expand the vital mission and lasting impact of the Stern Center after more than three decades of its successful growth under founding president Dr. Podhajski,” Quinn said. “Bringing proven learning practices to engage students, and to empower their teachers and families, is work that I will be proud to champion as president.”

Quinn brings expertise in nonprofit strategy and educational leadership. She earned her Ph.D. in English Literature at the University of New Hampshire and master’s and undergraduate degrees at Boston College. She lives in Burlington.

“It is with great joy that I welcome Laurie Quinn as the second president of the Stern Center in its 38 years,” Podhajski said. “Her strong communication skills, passion for our mission and excellence in leadership and technology make her the perfect person to take this amazing organization to the next plane. I am deeply grateful to all the dedicated people who have worked with me over the years to make this home-grown Vermont product a national treasure.”