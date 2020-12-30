Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Sterling Students Contribute

December 30, 2020

Students in Williston Central School’s Sterling House have been giving back to their community in a COVID-friendly way this December. 

Students participated in the Sterling Chore Challenge, completing a chore for their family in exchange for specific food items needed by the Williston Community Food Shelf. For example, if a student cleaned a refrigerator at home, they earned baby food for the food shelf. If they cleaned a bathroom, they earned a jar of peanut butter. Or if they completed a load of laundry, they could earn a hygiene product like toothpaste or soap. Overall the students and families made a large contribution, completing 377 chores.  

Sterling students also put on their creative hats and decorated about 150 rocks with positive affirmations and created cards for seniors in the Williston Community. The school coordinated with Whitney Hill Homestead and a few other local senior communities to distribute the positive vibes to help seniors who may be missing their families this time of year.

Related Articles

News
July 23, 2020

School buildings won’t fully re-open in fall

By Jason Starr Observer staff District settles on ‘hybrid’ model Unable to maintain the recommended 6 feet of physical distancing inside school buildings, the Champlain Valley School District is plann
Read More
News
July 17, 2020

Report pinpoints affordable housing challenge

In order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Vermont, full-time workers need to earn $23.36 an hour, or $48,597 annually, according to the national “Out of Reach” report released Tuesday.  The r
Read More
News
December 23, 2020

Making up for lost learning

Williston schools to bring on extra staff after pandemic disruption BY JASON STARR Observer staff School leaders are projecting significant gaps in learning after what could be more than a year of par
Read More

Comment here