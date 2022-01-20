State study could trigger townwide reassessment

January 20, 2022

Selectboard votes to appeal

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The Williston Selectboard voted Tuesday to appeal the results of the town’s property valuation review completed in December by the Vermont Department of Taxes to stave off the specter of a townwide property value reassessment.

The study resulted in the town’s common level of appraisal — the ratio between the market value of property and the value it is assessed at for property taxes — of just under 85 percent. State law requires towns to reassess all commercial, residential and industrial property when the common level of appraisal falls below 85 percent.

Real estate prices have surged in the past 20 months, Williston Assessor Bill Hinman said. He estimated in July that home prices in Williston had increased 30 percent since early 2020. A reappraisal would even up the assessed value and market value of all real estate in town, increase the total taxable value of property and potentially shift the tax burden between residential and commercial property.

It would affect the tax liability of nearly every property owner in town. The last townwide reappraisal occurred in 2016.

Even if Williston wins its appeal this year, it would likely be up for reappraisal the following year, Hinman said. The town would like to at least delay “putting the town through the aggravation of a reappraisal,” he said.

“It does create some contention among property owners because nobody likes to see their assessments increase, because the first thought they think of is ‘tax increase,’ so that makes things difficult on our property owners in town,” said Hinman. “And it’s very expensive — upwards of $400,000 to do a reappraisal, and that’s paid by the taxpayers.”

Reappraisals are being triggered in the majority of municipalities throughout the state due to housing demand.

“We do not have the housing stock to satisfy demand (from) both in-state and out-of-state buyers,” said Director of Property and Review for the Department of Taxes Jill Remick in a Jan. 6 presentation to lawmakers, adding that many municipal grand lists were already “stale” before the price surge of the past 20 months.

Williston’s appeal is based on Hinman’s belief that the state inequitably weighted commercial, industrial and residential categories in its valuation study.

If the appeal is denied, the town would have to begin planning its reassessment this year and have it completed within three years. Hinman said the contractors that municipalities hire to complete reassessments will be in short supply during that time frame due to the number of reassessments going on simultaneously across the state.