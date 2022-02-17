State loosens  mask guidance; town renews mandate

February 17, 2022

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The universal mask recommendation for Vermont schools will expire Feb. 28, the Gov. Scott Administration announced Tuesday. Later that evening, the Williston Selectboard renewed the town’s indoor mask mandate for another 30 days.

“We will all rejoice when we get to rescind this mask ordinance, but now is not the time,” selectboard member Jeff Fehrs said before the board unanimously extended the mandate for indoor public spaces through at least March 22.

The Agency of Education expects the expiring mask recommendation for schools to be a step toward eventually fully removing school mask recommendations. It only applies to schools where the student vaccination rate is over 80 percent. The state had hoped to expire its school masking guidance in August, before new waves of Covid cases crested in the fall.

“Our schools have had an incredibly difficult year, and this is an important step to getting them back to normal,” Secretary of Education Dan French said.

The state’s recommendations for masking in schools are advisory. Individual school districts have been responsible for deciding whether to adopt the guidance. To date, according to state officials, only one school district in Vermont has not adopted the state’s recommendation.

“We need our schools to be able to focus all of their energies on their customary work of meeting the educational needs of our students rather spending the better part of the school day attending to the implementation of public health measures,” French said. “No longer recommending masks in highly vaccinated schools is an important step toward shifting our focus on the needed recovery work in education.”

After the announcement, Champlain Valley School Superintendent Rene Sanchez began meeting with other superintendents in the region to formulate a plan for how to react cohesively to the changed guidance, according to District Communications Director Bonnie Birdsall. She said the district will update families about its plans this week. She could not say Tuesday whether the district’s schools qualify as 80 percent vaccinated.

The district goes on winter break at the end of this week, returning to school March 2.

State Health Commissioner Mark Levine pointed to the widespread access to vaccines for students, the relatively low-risk Covid poses to school-aged children and overall improving hospitalization rates in expiring the school masking recommendation.

“Over the past two years, parents, students and school staff have stepped up, integrating these requirements for protecting their kids’ and school staff health deep into their daily practices. That hard work has been an important part of our ability to move forward,” Levine said. “We know that vaccination is the most powerful and effective tool we have, and most of our school staff and students have heeded the call and are either up to date on their vaccines or are closing in. Because the Omicron variant leads to less severe outcomes, we can safely lift the masking recommendations in these highly vaccinated settings.”