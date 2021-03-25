State college board votes for consolidation

March 25, 2021

Williston campus would remain open

The Vermont State College System Board of Trustees voted in February to consolidate Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and Northern Vermont University into a single accredited institution. The plan keeps all of the colleges’ campuses open — in Williston, Randolph, Castleton, Johnson and Lyndon. The Community College of Vermont in Winooski will remain a separate institution under the Vermont State College banner.

The unification plan was recommended by the Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont.

“The Board of Trustees voted to move the Vermont State Colleges system to an organizational structure for two complementary institutions with significant administrative consolidation,” board chair Lynn Dickinson said. “The proposal will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College under a common accreditation in academic year 2023-2024 … The system will streamline services across the institutions through significant administrative consolidation.”

In the new structure, the president of each institution will report to the chancellor and the board of trustees will oversee the chancellor, the presidents and the two institutions.

“In future years, the configuration of the campuses might look a little different as we work to update our physical footprint to help bring system costs down, but we are committed to doing so in a way that keeps our current campus locations open,” Dickinson said.