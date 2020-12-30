Socks for Seniors nets nearly 1,000 pairs for donation

December 28, 2020

The Williston Observer’s annual Socks for Seniors drive netted a grand total of 972 pairs of socks donated by community members — a record haul for the sixth annual event.

The socks were collected at the Williston Coffee Shop and Williston Optometry and delivered to nursing homes by Jim McMillan. Students and teachers at Allen Brook School contributed three large bags of socks.

Paul and Marianne Apfelbaum counted and sorted the socks for delivery to residents and staff members of seven nursing homes in the area. The Apfelbaums also delivered more than 200 pairs of socks, along with 18 new pairs of slippers donated by Jason Starr, to the Lund Family Center and the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington.

“Thank you to everyone who so generously donated socks,” Marianne Apfelbaum said. “I am once again astounded by the incredible generosity of our Williston community!”