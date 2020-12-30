Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Socks for Seniors nets nearly 1,000 pairs for donation

December 28, 2020

The Williston Observer’s annual Socks for Seniors drive netted a grand total of 972 pairs of socks donated by community members — a record haul for the sixth annual event.

The socks were collected at the Williston Coffee Shop and Williston Optometry and delivered to nursing homes by Jim McMillan. Students and teachers at Allen Brook School contributed three large bags of socks.

Paul and Marianne Apfelbaum counted and sorted the socks for delivery to residents and staff members of seven nursing homes in the area. The Apfelbaums also delivered more than 200 pairs of socks, along with 18 new pairs of slippers donated by Jason Starr, to the Lund Family Center and the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington. 

“Thank you to everyone who so generously donated socks,” Marianne Apfelbaum said. “I am once again astounded by the incredible generosity of our Williston community!”

Related Articles

News
July 9, 2020

Fire chief Ken Morton retiring

Fire Chief Ken Morton is in his final few weeks leading the Williston Fire Department. Morton plans to retire this summer after nearly 40 years with the department, 28 years as chief. 
Read More
News
May 28, 2020

Lane closures planned for Route 2A and I-89 work

Expect lane closures on Interstate 89 between Richmond and Colchester, including Route 189 in South Burlington, during the overnight hours this week as crews begin a repair project that is slated to b
Read More
News
September 11, 2020

Firefighters control blaze at car dealership

Williston firefighters extinguished a fire in a storage building next to Berlin City Kia on Marshall Avenue in the early morning hours last Friday.  Firefighters from South Burlington and Essex J
Read More

Comment here