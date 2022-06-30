So long old Friend

June 30, 2022

Once a Taft Corners hotspot, Friendly’s finally pulls up stakes

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Friendly’s Restaurant was a Taft Corners pioneer, among the first out-of-state businesses to invest in Williston with a location that opened in the mid-1980s. With its diner-style family fare and ice cream treats, it became a community gathering spot.

“It was very popular when it first went in. The parking lot was packed all the time,” Town Clerk and native Willistonian Sarah Mason recalled.

But this summer, the iconic cursive Friendly’s sign has vanished, the parking lot is barren and the restaurant building is empty. It appears the business has closed for good, leaving a void at the southeast corner of the central Taft Corners intersection, where Routes 2 and 2A come together.

Representatives from the Friendly’s corporate office did not return calls seeking confirmation. Friendly’s filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was acquired by a group of investors by the name of Amici Partners, which is affiliated with Brix Holdings out of Dallas, according to news releases on the company’s website.

Friendly’s leased the one-acre parcel and building from the Ronald D. and Louse C. Mussen Revocable Trust. The property was placed in the trust in 1993 by Ronald and Louise Mussen, an Essex couple. Ronald passed away in 2018, and Louise is in her 90s, according to Williston Assistant Assessor Dick Ransom, who knew the couple personally.

The Mussen trust is based in Boca Raton, Fla., according to the most recent tax bill for the property, which the town values at $620,610.

When asked about the redevelopment potential for the parcel, Williston Planning and Zoning Director Matt Boulanger said, “First, I feel a little nostalgia as I’m sure many Willistonians do, given the long tenure of Friendly’s in that location.”

Williston native and nearby property owner Alex Judge agreed: “It’s such a great location, and I remember going there for ice cream as a little kid.”

Town planners have recently written an entirely new set of land use regulations for Taft Corners, which would govern any redevelopment of the parcel. The new regulations are currently under consideration for adoption by the Williston Selectboard. The primary landowners in Taft Corners participated in the drafting of the new regulations, but planners have had no contact with the owners of the Friendly’s parcel.

“I’d be very interested to see an application for redevelopment on that site,” said Boulanger.

The new regulations would allow residential buildings or a mix of commercial, office and residential space on the site. The buildings would be allowed to be up to six stories tall.

“Elements of (the new regulations) ensure a building that will become part of Taft Corners, with a strong relationship to the streets it is located on, where utilitarian functions like parking, trash-handling, driveways and loading are de-emphasized and kept behind the building, while it puts its best foot forward on the street,” Boulanger said. “While I haven’t made an in-depth analysis of what sorts of designs would fit this particular site, the most fun and rewarding aspect of working on the (new regulations) has been meeting with landowners, engineers and architects to look at developing or redeveloping small and interesting sites like this one.”

