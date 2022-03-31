Snyder gets lion’s share of housing allocation

March 31, 2022

A 54-acre meadow between the Allen Brook and Route 2A in Williston is the site of a 243-unit development planned by the Snyder Group. The Development Review Board allocated 173 units to the project over a 10-year period, with 31 units allowed in the upcoming fiscal year. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO BY JASON STARR

DRB determines growth management allowances for upcoming year

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The Snyder Group received the majority of its requested housing construction allowance for a neighborhood proposal on a 54-acre parcel at the intersection of Route 2A and Beaudry Lane last week during the Williston Development Review Board’s annual growth management meeting.

The project was one of four that received housing allocation. The Snyder Group, which developed the nearby Finney Crossing neighborhood, requested 243 units of allocation in the competitive growth management process on a parcel that was once slated for development as a campus of the Essex Alliance Church.

The Development Review Board allocated 173 units to the project over a 10-year period, with 31 units allowed in the upcoming fiscal year. Snyder would need final site plan approval from the board to start construction. The allocation includes 28 units kept as affordable for people earning below 120 percent of the area median income.

The master plan for the project includes 208 two-or-more bedroom homes, 70 one-bedroom apartments and a 65-unit senior housing facility. Snyder would need housing allocation at future growth management meetings for full build-out.

Also receiving construction allowance was the proposed “Summer Field” neighborhood at the Catamount Country Club. The master plan calls for 148 homes on a 30-acre parcel off Mountain View Road. At last year’s growth management meeting, the board approved 60 housing units for the project.

The developer (Ethan Allen Homes) requested 63 units of allocation at last week’s meeting. The board approved 10 over a two-year time frame, including two units kept as affordable for people earning below 80 percent of the area median income.

The board also approved 14 housing units at Trinity Baptist Church for a residential development the church is planning on its Mountain View Road campus. The master plan calls for 58 units on 20 acres. The 14 units — including six held as affordable at 80 percent of median income — were allocated over a 10-year period with most of the allowance coming in years 2029-2032. The church would need allocations at future growth management meetings to achieve build-out.

The board’s final allocation for the year was for a 1-bedroom unit on Knight Lane.