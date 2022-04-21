Snow causes widespread power outages

April 21, 2022

The snowstorm that swept through the area Tuesday caused many trees to lose their limbs, like this one at the Williston Golf Club. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The tree limbs of Williston were under extreme stress Tuesday morning.

Countless branches broke under the weight of about 3 inches of wet snow, snapping power lines and ensnarling traffic. North Williston Road, South Road and Bradley Lane were all closed for the majority of the day due to downed power lines, and thousands of residents woke up without power.

Outages in the Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) system persisted into Wednesday, with roughly 300 VEC members still without power at press time. In total, about 900 Williston homes get power through VEC.

“The heavy snow really causes trouble for us. It gets on tree limbs and they break and fall on lines,” said VEC Member Relations Manager Andrea Cohen, adding that spring buds on trees collect more snow and add weight. “Some of them are easy fixes. We can just remove the trees and check things and we’re back in business. But in other cases we need tree crews to come in … and the lines or the poles are damaged and need to be replaced.

“A storm like this is the worst circumstance for us in terms of keeping the lights on.”

The snow ramped up in the early morning hours Tuesday, and outages began in the pre-dawn hours. VEC crews were assessing the various outage points to give customers estimates of when power would be restored.

“We’re not sure until we can really assess it,” Cohen said. “When you have this many incidents, it takes a while to get them back on with the crews we have.”

About 1,800 Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers in Williston lost power as well, according to company spokeswoman Candace Morgan. As of Tuesday afternoon, 49 homes served by GMP were still without power.

“Our crews … will work around the clock to get the power back on,” GMP Director of Operations Eric Lemery said in a news release.