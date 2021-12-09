Selectboard mandates masks indoors

December 9, 2021

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

With temporary authority bestowed by the Vermont Legislature in November, the Williston Selectboard adopted a townwide mask mandate on Tuesday, enabling fines for people who don’t cover their mouth and nose in public indoor places.

The unanimous decision came after neighboring municipalities like Essex, Burlington and South Burlington enacted similar ordinances in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, while other communities, like Hinesburg and Huntington, have declined the authority.

Williston’s law took effect Tuesday and will remain in effect for 45 days, at which time the board can consider extending it in 30-day increments through April. The board carved out exceptions for children under age 2, people with disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a mask, and people while eating or drinking in a restaurant, as recommended by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

The board added exemptions for places of worship and for people temporarily removing their masks to communicate with a group of people — the practice town officials have been using during municipal meetings at Town Hall.

The fine for a violation is $50. There is no requirement that businesses post signs about the mandate.

Debate about the ordinance lasted about 45 minutes Tuesday, with residents expressing both support and opposition from inside Town Hall and via video-conference. Town Manager Erik Wells said he had received about 60 emails about the issue before the meeting. Police Chief Patrick Foley advised the board that enforcing the ordinance would be a low priority for the police department, given its ongoing staffing shortage. He recommended the board continue to let businesses make their own mask rules. Police could use trespass laws to resolve conflicts, he said.

Resident Bill Burbank noted Williston’s uniqueness in Vermont as a hub of retail stores and office space, where the population nearly doubles with out-of-towners during the work day.

“I believe wearing a mask is a sign of respect and love for others,” he said.

Mitch Kimbrell, pastor at Christ Memorial Church, said that, without an exemption for houses of worship, the mandate would violate “our constitutional right to worship as we see fit.”

Residents Pam Cowan, Cindy Roy and Cindy Provost described the mandate as a violation of everyone’s rights.

“We should have the freedom to choose, and I feel like we are all smart enough to do that on our own,” Provost said. “The people in this room should not decide the fate of everyone walking around town … We all need to live our lives, and the people who are afraid, protect yourselves.”

Other opponents of the mandate said wearing a mask restricts their breathing and makes them sick. Brian Wheel said the mask mandate will prevent him from participating in democracy at Town Hall and going to the grocery store for food without risking mask-induced illness.

“That’s not a choice that any American should have to make,” he said.

Leah Schulz said a mask mandate will support people with disabilities and compromised health who have been fearful of entering indoor public places where people have been unmasked.

“It’s important for our leaders to support our most vulnerable population,” she said.

In crafting Williston’s mandate, board member Ted Kenney invoked the bravery of past generations, who were drafted into service to fight wars on the country’s behalf.

“It’s just a facemask,” he said. “It’s minimally intrusive. I don’t like wearing a mask, but I do think it’s something we have to do.”