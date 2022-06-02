Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Second grade school staff portraiture

June 2, 2022
Ms. Ashford by Carson Bate
Mr. Marino by Hadley Dolan
Mr. Matt by Liam Sanford
Mrs. Bartley by Liam Blackburn
Mrs. Read by Josh Presson
Mrs. Tursi by Olivia Mann
Second graders at Allen Brook School capture portraits of teachers and staff.

Related Articles

F-35 fighter jet News
August 26, 2021

Photographer takes on F-35 project

Residents document the effects of the jets on their daily lives BY CONNOR ADAMS Community News Service A new effort to visually document the effects of the Vermont National Guard’s F-35 program on Chi
Read More
News
January 22, 2021

Selectboard bans dogs from Oak View Hill trails

By Jason Starr Observer staff Dogs are no longer allowed on the Oak View Hill trails. The Williston Selectboard voted unanimously Tuesday to ban dogs from the trail system — a town trail easement loca
Read More
A man dressed as a wizard stands in front of a pickup truck bed decorated with a huge jack-o-lantern face. He is under a large patio umbrella. News
November 4, 2021

Boo who?

Armand Fournier prepares to greet trick-or-treaters at the October 31 “Trunk or Treat” event. Halloween revelers braved a steady rain to participate in the “Trunk or Treat” event Sunday af
Read More

Comment here